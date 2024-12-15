Morkel Backs Jadeja's Inclusion Despite Tough Day in Third Test

In the face of a grueling second day in the third Test against Australia, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel stood by the decision to include spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Morkel cited Jadeja's off day with the ball as a reason for his less favorable performance, which saw him concede 76 runs in 16 overs.

Addressing the press post-match, Morkel explained the preference for Jadeja over other seasoned spinners like Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin, highlighting Jadeja's experience and versatility as a left-arm option. Despite a tough day, Morkel maintained confidence in Jadeja's world-class capabilities, both as a spinner and batsman.

On a pitch conducive to batting, Morkel stressed the necessity for India to focus on tackling the new ball effectively when their opportunity to bat arises. Despite a challenging day marked by a massive 241-run stand from Australia's Steve Smith and Travis Head, India looks to put the day's struggles behind as they gear up for a strong batting performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)