Morkel Backs Jadeja's Inclusion Despite Tough Day in Third Test
Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel defends spinner Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in the third Test against Australia, acknowledging an off day against a resilient 241-run stand by Smith and Head. India faced a challenging day but hopes to capitalize during their batting innings.
In the face of a grueling second day in the third Test against Australia, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel stood by the decision to include spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Morkel cited Jadeja's off day with the ball as a reason for his less favorable performance, which saw him concede 76 runs in 16 overs.
Addressing the press post-match, Morkel explained the preference for Jadeja over other seasoned spinners like Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin, highlighting Jadeja's experience and versatility as a left-arm option. Despite a tough day, Morkel maintained confidence in Jadeja's world-class capabilities, both as a spinner and batsman.
On a pitch conducive to batting, Morkel stressed the necessity for India to focus on tackling the new ball effectively when their opportunity to bat arises. Despite a challenging day marked by a massive 241-run stand from Australia's Steve Smith and Travis Head, India looks to put the day's struggles behind as they gear up for a strong batting performance.
