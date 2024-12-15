Left Menu

Mumbai Triumphs Again: Clinches Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai secured their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by defeating Madhya Pradesh with a strong batting performance, overcoming a target of 175 to finish at 180 for five in 17.5 overs. Mumbai's victory was marked by collective efforts from key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:11 IST
Mumbai showcased their batting prowess to defeat Madhya Pradesh by five wickets, securing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday.

Despite challenges in chasing 175, with the pitch offering some resistance, the team reached their goal of 180 for five in just 17.5 overs.

This win marked Mumbai's second title victory, while Madhya Pradesh awaits their first. Veteran batter Suryakumar Yadav's 48 and Ajinkya Rahane's 37 steadied Mumbai after early setbacks, guiding them to victory.

