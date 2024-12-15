Travis Head's Stellar Form Against India Shines Again

In a mesmerizing performance, Australian cricketer Travis Head has outdone himself in the ongoing Test series against India, leaving his mark with extraordinary consistency. Despite a precarious start at 75 for 3, it was Head's robust batting that turned the tide, as he clinched a second consecutive century.

Teaming up with Steve Smith, who contributed a meticulously-crafted 101 from 190 balls, the duo compiled a formidable 241-run partnership. Smith's dismissal by Jasprit Bumrah, caught behind by Rohit Sharma, ended their resistance but showcased their grit at the crease.

Head, who hammered 152 from 160 balls, attributed his form to the frequent clashes against India. As India chose to bowl, they made early breakthroughs on Day 2. Nevertheless, Australia, propelled by Head and Smith, asserted dominance, ending the day at 405 for 7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc remaining unbeaten.

