Left Menu

Travis Head's Stellar Form Against India Shines Again

Travis Head reflects on his exceptional form in the Test series against India, surpassing his own expectations. After Australia’s shaky start, Head scored a magnificent 152-run innings, partnering with Steve Smith for a 241-run stand, leading Australia to a strong position against India in the Brisbane Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:49 IST
Travis Head's Stellar Form Against India Shines Again
Travis Head (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a mesmerizing performance, Australian cricketer Travis Head has outdone himself in the ongoing Test series against India, leaving his mark with extraordinary consistency. Despite a precarious start at 75 for 3, it was Head's robust batting that turned the tide, as he clinched a second consecutive century.

Teaming up with Steve Smith, who contributed a meticulously-crafted 101 from 190 balls, the duo compiled a formidable 241-run partnership. Smith's dismissal by Jasprit Bumrah, caught behind by Rohit Sharma, ended their resistance but showcased their grit at the crease.

Head, who hammered 152 from 160 balls, attributed his form to the frequent clashes against India. As India chose to bowl, they made early breakthroughs on Day 2. Nevertheless, Australia, propelled by Head and Smith, asserted dominance, ending the day at 405 for 7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc remaining unbeaten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024