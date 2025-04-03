Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reddy Eyes Jasprit Bumrah Showdown in IPL Face-Off

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy is eager to face India's top pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking on JioHotstar, he expressed admiration for the golden assets of Indian cricket, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Reddy aims to make an impact with his impressive batting in the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:38 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy Eyes Jasprit Bumrah Showdown in IPL Face-Off
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad's emerging all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has set his sights on a thrilling encounter with India's premium fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. During an appearance on JioHotstar, Reddy celebrated Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma as India's invaluable cricketing assets.

Having gained recognition for his performances with Sunrisers, Reddy rose to stardom with a century against India in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne's famed MCG last year. Now, Reddy aims to showcase his explosive batting prowess in the current IPL season and eagerly anticipates testing his skills against Bumrah.

At 21, Reddy is committed to making significant strides as an all-rounder capable of performing under pressure. Inspired by the legendary Kohli, he aspires to inherit MS Dhoni's leadership qualities, Kohli's passion, and Rohit's remarkable pull shot, hinting at a promising future for Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025