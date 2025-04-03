Nitish Kumar Reddy Eyes Jasprit Bumrah Showdown in IPL Face-Off
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy is eager to face India's top pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking on JioHotstar, he expressed admiration for the golden assets of Indian cricket, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Reddy aims to make an impact with his impressive batting in the IPL.
- Country:
- India
Sunrisers Hyderabad's emerging all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has set his sights on a thrilling encounter with India's premium fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. During an appearance on JioHotstar, Reddy celebrated Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma as India's invaluable cricketing assets.
Having gained recognition for his performances with Sunrisers, Reddy rose to stardom with a century against India in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne's famed MCG last year. Now, Reddy aims to showcase his explosive batting prowess in the current IPL season and eagerly anticipates testing his skills against Bumrah.
At 21, Reddy is committed to making significant strides as an all-rounder capable of performing under pressure. Inspired by the legendary Kohli, he aspires to inherit MS Dhoni's leadership qualities, Kohli's passion, and Rohit's remarkable pull shot, hinting at a promising future for Indian cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AB de Villiers Backs Virat Kohli to Lead RCB's Batting Charge
MS Dhoni's Potential Swansong and The Pressure of New Captains in IPL 2025
Virat Kohli Honored at IPL 18 Opening Amid Star-Studded Celebrations
Virat Kohli's Balancing Act: Striking the Right Tempo for RCB
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt Propel Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Victory