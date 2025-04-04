Economic Tensions Rise: Dollar Wavers Amid New Tariff Measures

The U.S. dollar is struggling to maintain stability amid rising economic tensions, as President Trump's aggressive new tariff measures create market upheaval. The yen surged to a six-month peak as traders assess the broader economic impact.

With Trump's unexpected tariff announcements causing shockwaves, global stocks have seen a downturn as investors seek refuge in safer assets like bonds and gold. Concerns of a looming trade war triggering a global recession and inflationary pressures are mounting.

The dollar index saw a dramatic 1.9% drop on Thursday, highlighting the uncertainty in currency markets. Analysts warn of a crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar, citing potential shifts in capital flow and disorderly currency moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)