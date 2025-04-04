Left Menu

Economic Tensions Rise: Dollar Wavers Amid New Tariff Measures

The U.S. dollar faced challenges as tensions escalated following President Trump's aggressive new tariffs. The global market reacted with volatility, fearing a trade war and potential recession. Market dynamics shifted, highlighting uncertainty and concerns over the U.S. economy, amid ongoing discussions of monetary policy easing and employment outlook.

Updated: 04-04-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 07:47 IST
The U.S. dollar is struggling to maintain stability amid rising economic tensions, as President Trump's aggressive new tariff measures create market upheaval. The yen surged to a six-month peak as traders assess the broader economic impact.

With Trump's unexpected tariff announcements causing shockwaves, global stocks have seen a downturn as investors seek refuge in safer assets like bonds and gold. Concerns of a looming trade war triggering a global recession and inflationary pressures are mounting.

The dollar index saw a dramatic 1.9% drop on Thursday, highlighting the uncertainty in currency markets. Analysts warn of a crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar, citing potential shifts in capital flow and disorderly currency moves.

