Congressman Krishnamoorthi Criticizes Trump's Tariffs as Harmful and Misguided
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned Trump's tariffs on India, stating they strain US-India relations crucial for countering China. He criticizes the 26% tariffs for disrupting economic and security ties. Krishnamoorthi urges Trump to reverse the tariffs to prioritize US-India partnership and collective security.
In a significant rebuke to President Donald Trump, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi denounced the administration's imposition of tariffs on Indian imports. Labeling the move as an unnecessary burden on US-India relations, Krishnamoorthi emphasized the vital role these ties play, especially in countering China's aggressive strategies.
The Illinois Democrat criticized Trump's decision as a fundamentally flawed measure that jeopardizes economic, diplomatic, and security interests of the United States. He highlighted how the tariffs, specifically the 26% duty on Indian goods, disrupt existing partnerships between the world's two largest democracies.
Krishnamoorthi urged for a reversal of the tariffs, citing their potential to inflate costs for American consumers and harm businesses both domestically and in India. He warned that such trade policies could isolate the U.S. globally and stressed the need for maintaining strong bilateral relations with India for collective prosperity and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
