Left Menu

Congressman Krishnamoorthi Criticizes Trump's Tariffs as Harmful and Misguided

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned Trump's tariffs on India, stating they strain US-India relations crucial for countering China. He criticizes the 26% tariffs for disrupting economic and security ties. Krishnamoorthi urges Trump to reverse the tariffs to prioritize US-India partnership and collective security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-04-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 07:45 IST
Congressman Krishnamoorthi Criticizes Trump's Tariffs as Harmful and Misguided
tariffs

In a significant rebuke to President Donald Trump, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi denounced the administration's imposition of tariffs on Indian imports. Labeling the move as an unnecessary burden on US-India relations, Krishnamoorthi emphasized the vital role these ties play, especially in countering China's aggressive strategies.

The Illinois Democrat criticized Trump's decision as a fundamentally flawed measure that jeopardizes economic, diplomatic, and security interests of the United States. He highlighted how the tariffs, specifically the 26% duty on Indian goods, disrupt existing partnerships between the world's two largest democracies.

Krishnamoorthi urged for a reversal of the tariffs, citing their potential to inflate costs for American consumers and harm businesses both domestically and in India. He warned that such trade policies could isolate the U.S. globally and stressed the need for maintaining strong bilateral relations with India for collective prosperity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025