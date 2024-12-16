Left Menu

Celtic Edges Rangers in Dramatic League Cup Victory

Celtic defeated Rangers 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Scottish League Cup after their match ended 3-3, creating a thrilling spectacle at Hampden Park. Extra time was goalless, with decisive penalties determining the outcome. The game faced delays due to stadium flares with reported pre-match incidents.

16-12-2024
In a gripping showdown at Hampden Park, Celtic emerged victorious in the Scottish League Cup final, defeating Rangers 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling match finished 3-3. The electrifying contest concluded with a penalty shootout, following a goalless extra time, where Celtic clinched the cup.

The match, which saw a brief delay due to flares in the stadium, was played in front of an intensely charged crowd. Earlier in the day, reports emerged of altercations between fans in Glasgow. Rangers initially took the lead, courtesy of Nedim Bajrami, who scored four minutes before halftime after a rebound.

Taking control in the second half, Celtic equalized through Greg Taylor's deflected shot. Daizen Maeda then put Celtic ahead with a composed finish. Despite Mohamed Diomande and Danilo's attempts for Rangers, including a last-minute equalizer by Danilo, the match headed to extra time and ultimately to penalties.

