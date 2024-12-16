Dramatic Manchester Derby: Diallo's Last-Minute Magic

Amad Diallo emerged as Manchester United's hero with a dramatic 90th-minute winner in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League. City, the four-time defending champions, led 1-0 until Bruno Fernandes equalized with a penalty in the 88th minute, setting the stage for Diallo's dramatic finish.

The victory marked a remarkable debut derby win for United's new head coach Ruben Amorim, who orchestrated a stunning late comeback. Despite falling behind to Josko Gvardiol's first-half goal, United persevered, with Diallo capitalizing on a defensive error to secure all three points.

City's defeat extended their troubling form to merely one win in 11 games, as head coach Pep Guardiola acknowledged the current crisis. Meanwhile, Chelsea's win over Brentford closed in on Liverpool, with Southampton and Wolverhampton undergoing managerial changes amidst relegation battles.

