Left Menu

Dramatic Manchester Derby: Diallo's Last-Minute Magic

Amad Diallo was the hero of the Manchester derby, scoring a 90th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory for Manchester United against Manchester City. Bruno Fernandes had leveled the score with a penalty, sealing a significant win for coach Ruben Amorim in his first local derby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:23 IST
Dramatic Manchester Derby: Diallo's Last-Minute Magic
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amad Diallo emerged as Manchester United's hero with a dramatic 90th-minute winner in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League. City, the four-time defending champions, led 1-0 until Bruno Fernandes equalized with a penalty in the 88th minute, setting the stage for Diallo's dramatic finish.

The victory marked a remarkable debut derby win for United's new head coach Ruben Amorim, who orchestrated a stunning late comeback. Despite falling behind to Josko Gvardiol's first-half goal, United persevered, with Diallo capitalizing on a defensive error to secure all three points.

City's defeat extended their troubling form to merely one win in 11 games, as head coach Pep Guardiola acknowledged the current crisis. Meanwhile, Chelsea's win over Brentford closed in on Liverpool, with Southampton and Wolverhampton undergoing managerial changes amidst relegation battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024