Kane Williamson Shines at Seddon Park with 33rd Test Century

Kane Williamson achieved his 33rd test century, propelling New Zealand to a 478-run lead on the third day of testing against England. Despite weather interruptions, Williamson's steady play under Seddon Park lights, supported by Daryl Mitchell, continued to torment England's bowlers who had already conceded the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:59 IST
Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson achieved a remarkable 33rd test century, strengthening New Zealand's position against England at Hamilton on the third rain-interrupted day. Under the floodlights at Seddon Park, Williamson, alongside Daryl Mitchell, advanced their tally to 274 for four at the tea break.

Williamson was unbeaten on 123, having resumed earlier from 50, while Daryl Mitchell remained not out at 18. England broke his formidable 107-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra just 25 minutes before the interval, but Williamson appeared unshaken, effectively advancing New Zealand's strong stance in the match.

The day also saw England's captain Ben Stokes leaving the field clutching his hamstring, raising concerns. Meanwhile, Williamson, showcasing some nervy moments, ultimately triumphed by reaching the century milestone for the fifth consecutive test match at Hamilton, confirming Seddon Park as his favorite venue with outstanding career statistics there.

