India Struggles Amid Rain and Wickets in Third Test Against Australia

On day three of the third Test against Australia, India struggled, reaching 48/4 amid persistent rain interruptions. This challenging phase reeled off critical wickets, stiffening their path forward.

Despite an arduous morning session, Rishabh Pant's dismissal by Pat Cummins added to India's woes before the weather-induced tea break. Pant's loss marked the third occasion Cummins claimed his wicket this series.

Trailing by 397 runs after Australia amassed a formidable 445, India requires 246 to avoid the follow-on, making their current position precarious. Their immediate next steps are crucial in altering the match trajectory.

