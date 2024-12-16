Left Menu

Australia Dominates Rain-Marred Day Against India at Gabba

Australia gained a commanding lead over India on a rain-interrupted third day of the third Test at the Gabba. Batting first, Australia amassed 445 runs. In response, India struggled, reaching 51 for 4 by day's end. Rain interruptions led to early play cessation, with Australia seizing the advantage.

Updated: 16-12-2024 13:53 IST
Australia found themselves in a commanding position against India on a rain-affected third day of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

After securing a formidable first-innings total of 445, Australia's bowlers sliced through India's top order, leaving them teetering at 51 for 4.

Despite the repeated rain interruptions, the visitors now face the challenge of reaching 246 to avoid follow-on.

