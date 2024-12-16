Australia Dominates Rain-Marred Day Against India at Gabba
Australia gained a commanding lead over India on a rain-interrupted third day of the third Test at the Gabba. Batting first, Australia amassed 445 runs. In response, India struggled, reaching 51 for 4 by day's end. Rain interruptions led to early play cessation, with Australia seizing the advantage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:09 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia found themselves in a commanding position against India on a rain-affected third day of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.
After securing a formidable first-innings total of 445, Australia's bowlers sliced through India's top order, leaving them teetering at 51 for 4.
Despite the repeated rain interruptions, the visitors now face the challenge of reaching 246 to avoid follow-on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyclone Fengal Hits Puducherry with Record Rainfall
Cyclone Fengal Strikes: High Tides and Heavy Rainfall Lash North Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Fengal Batters Puducherry with Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds
EU Leaders Visit Kyiv to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
Australia Prepares for Adelaide Test Amid Rain Disruption