India Reigns Supreme: Asia Junior Hockey Triumph in Oman

In the 2024 Women's Asia Junior Cup held in Muscat, India, China, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia secured their spots for the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, Chile 2025, marking the first time with 24 teams. India emerged victorious, defeating rivals, and earning the championship crown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:03 IST
Indian team lifting Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 (Image: FIH). Image Credit: ANI
The Women's Asia Junior Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, saw India, China, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia secure their place in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, Chile 2025. This will be the first global expansion to 24 teams. FIH President Tayyab Ikram extended his congratulations, expressing special praise for India's victory as Junior Asian Cup Champions. Gratitude was also extended to Oman for hosting exceptional tournaments.

India, China, Japan, and Korea claimed top positions in their groups, advancing not only to the semifinals but also booking their World Cup tickets. The battle for fifth place intensified, with Malaysia clinching the final qualifying spot by defeating Thailand after earlier victories over Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, China, ensuring their exciting qualification.

The semifinals featured thrilling contests, with India defeating Japan 3-1, while China overcame Korea 4-1. In a gripping final, India avenged their earlier group defeat by China, winning in a penalty shootout 3-2 after a 1-1 draw. Korea took third place, narrowly beating Japan in a shootout (3-2) after another 1-1 stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

