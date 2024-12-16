India Reigns Supreme: Asia Junior Hockey Triumph in Oman

The Women's Asia Junior Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, saw India, China, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia secure their place in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, Chile 2025. This will be the first global expansion to 24 teams. FIH President Tayyab Ikram extended his congratulations, expressing special praise for India's victory as Junior Asian Cup Champions. Gratitude was also extended to Oman for hosting exceptional tournaments.

India, China, Japan, and Korea claimed top positions in their groups, advancing not only to the semifinals but also booking their World Cup tickets. The battle for fifth place intensified, with Malaysia clinching the final qualifying spot by defeating Thailand after earlier victories over Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, China, ensuring their exciting qualification.

The semifinals featured thrilling contests, with India defeating Japan 3-1, while China overcame Korea 4-1. In a gripping final, India avenged their earlier group defeat by China, winning in a penalty shootout 3-2 after a 1-1 draw. Korea took third place, narrowly beating Japan in a shootout (3-2) after another 1-1 stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)