Hernan Fennell's Double Hat-Trick Heroics Shine in T20 Qualifier

Argentina's Hernan Fennell achieved a historic double hat-trick against the Cayman Islands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier, joining an elite group of six cricketers. Despite his record-breaking performance of 5/14, Argentina was bowled out for 94, falling short in their chase of 116.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:09 IST
Hernan Fennell's Double Hat-Trick Heroics Shine in T20 Qualifier
Argentina right-arm seamer Hernan Fennell (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

In a stunning display of bowling brilliance, Argentina's right-arm seamer Hernan Fennell etched his name in cricket history books by claiming a rare double hat-trick during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier. Fennell's feat came against the Cayman Islands on Sunday in Buenos Aires.

The 36-year-old seamer joined the distinguished company of Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, Curtis Campher, Jason Holder, and Waseem Yaqoob, as he delivered four consecutive wicket-taking balls in the final over, bringing the Cayman Islands' innings to a dramatic conclusion at 116/8.

Although Fennell's sensational performance, finishing with figures of 5/14, brought him alongside an exclusive group of bowlers with multiple T20I hat-tricks, Argentina could not capitalize on his achievements and were all out for a mere 94 runs, falling short of their opponent's total. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

