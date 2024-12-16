Hernan Fennell's Double Hat-Trick Heroics Shine in T20 Qualifier

In a stunning display of bowling brilliance, Argentina's right-arm seamer Hernan Fennell etched his name in cricket history books by claiming a rare double hat-trick during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier. Fennell's feat came against the Cayman Islands on Sunday in Buenos Aires.

The 36-year-old seamer joined the distinguished company of Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, Curtis Campher, Jason Holder, and Waseem Yaqoob, as he delivered four consecutive wicket-taking balls in the final over, bringing the Cayman Islands' innings to a dramatic conclusion at 116/8.

Although Fennell's sensational performance, finishing with figures of 5/14, brought him alongside an exclusive group of bowlers with multiple T20I hat-tricks, Argentina could not capitalize on his achievements and were all out for a mere 94 runs, falling short of their opponent's total. (ANI)

