Rayhan Thomas: Breaking Barriers on the Korn Ferry Tour

Rayhan Thomas, a promising Indian golfer, has made waves by earning a spot on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour. The Dubai-based athlete, who turned professional earlier this year, demonstrated resilience and skill during the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying School.

With impressive rounds of 70-72-71-68, Thomas secured a 1-over 281 score, landing him at T-26th position. Though the top five finishers earned status on the PGA Tour, Thomas's achievement guarantees him 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a tier below the PGA Tour.

Not only is Thomas the first and only Indian with such a status, but he has also demonstrated his mettle by securing victories on the domestic tour and placing in the Top-10 at international series events in Thailand and Morocco.

