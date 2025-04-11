Tiger Woods Set to Shine on PGA Tour Champions Circuit at 50

As Tiger Woods approaches his 50th birthday, anticipation is high for his eligibility to join the PGA Tour Champions, with expectations from golf legend Jack Nicklaus that Woods will dominate the circuit.

Sidelined by injuries, including a torn Achilles tendon, Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour since July. He will qualify for the senior tour when he turns 50 in December, which Nicklaus, the 18-time major winner, predicts will be a new arena for Woods to showcase his competitive spirit.

Nicklaus emphasized that Woods' motivation to join the over-50s tour isn't about prize money but rather his enduring love of competition. Despite numerous setbacks, Woods has consistently overcome challenges, and Nicklaus is confident he will continue doing so.

(With inputs from agencies.)