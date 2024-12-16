Left Menu

Kerala Blasters FC Parts Ways with Head Coach Mikael Stahre Amid Poor ISL Performance

Kerala Blasters FC has terminated head coach Mikael Stahre's contract following disappointing results in the Indian Super League. Assistant coaches Bjorn Wesstrom and Frederico Pereira Morais have also departed. Tomasz Tchorz and TG Purushothaman will manage the team until a new head coach is appointed.

Updated: 16-12-2024 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising development, Kerala Blasters FC has announced the immediate termination of head coach Mikael Stahre's contract, citing a series of unsatisfactory performances in the ongoing Indian Super League.

The team also confirmed the departure of assistant coaches Bjorn Wesstrom and Frederico Pereira Morais alongside Stahre. Acknowledging their contributions, the club issued a statement expressing gratitude and wishing the trio success in future endeavors.

With the search for a new head coach underway, the responsibilities of leading the first team will fall to reserve team head coach Tomasz Tchorz and assistant coach TG Purushothaman. The decision follows Kerala Blasters' struggles this season, currently placed 10th in the league with three wins in 12 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

