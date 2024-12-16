Lion Warriors Triumph in Thrilling Prime Table Tennis League Finale

The Prime Table Tennis League in Madhya Pradesh climaxed in a thrilling encounter between the Lion Warriors and King Pong, as the former claimed victory with a narrow 7-6 win on December 15, 2024. The electrifying final featured prominent singles and doubles matches, showcasing high-caliber performances from both sides.

Key victories included Bhagyashree Dave's 2-0 win over Zakiya Sultan and Pratham Batham's decisive 2-0 triumph against Sumit Mishra, both pivotal for Lion Warriors' success. Despite losing some matches, Lion Warriors' Anuj & Mudit secured the winning edge in doubles, proving instrumental in their overall success.

Individual accolades highlighted remarkable talent, with Shourya Bagua earning Best Male Player and Bhagyashree Dave being named Best Female Player. Anuj Soni was recognized as the Hero of the League. The event's success, applauded by officials, marks a significant milestone in promoting table tennis across Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)