Lion Warriors Triumph in Thrilling Prime Table Tennis League Finale

The Prime Table Tennis League in Madhya Pradesh concluded with the Lion Warriors defeating King Pong 7-6 in a dramatic final. Spectacular performances were celebrated, with key awards going to standout players and teams. This tournament played a crucial role in promoting table tennis in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:48 IST
Lion Warriors Triumph in Thrilling Prime Table Tennis League Finale
Winners of Prime Table Tennis - Madhya Pradesh league (Photo: PTT-MP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Table Tennis League in Madhya Pradesh climaxed in a thrilling encounter between the Lion Warriors and King Pong, as the former claimed victory with a narrow 7-6 win on December 15, 2024. The electrifying final featured prominent singles and doubles matches, showcasing high-caliber performances from both sides.

Key victories included Bhagyashree Dave's 2-0 win over Zakiya Sultan and Pratham Batham's decisive 2-0 triumph against Sumit Mishra, both pivotal for Lion Warriors' success. Despite losing some matches, Lion Warriors' Anuj & Mudit secured the winning edge in doubles, proving instrumental in their overall success.

Individual accolades highlighted remarkable talent, with Shourya Bagua earning Best Male Player and Bhagyashree Dave being named Best Female Player. Anuj Soni was recognized as the Hero of the League. The event's success, applauded by officials, marks a significant milestone in promoting table tennis across Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

