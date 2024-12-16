Ankit Rajpoot Bows Out of Indian Cricket, Eyes Overseas T20 Opportunities

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh's fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot has officially announced his retirement from Indian cricket at the age of 31. His decision opens up new avenues for him in overseas T20 leagues.

Rajpoot, a distinguished player in domestic circuits, confirmed his retirement via social media, expressing gratitude toward the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and various regional cricket associations. His career included stints with teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Following in the steps of former India pacer Siddharth Kaul, Rajpoot is excited to explore new opportunities globally. His career stats boast participation in 80 First-Class matches, where he claimed 248 wickets, and active involvement in List A and T20 formats.

