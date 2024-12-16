Left Menu

Daren Sammy Takes Helm as West Indies Head Coach Across Formats

Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach of the West Indies cricket team across all formats. Formerly head coach of the white-ball teams, he will now lead the Test side. Despite West Indies' current poor standing in the World Test Championship, Sammy is optimistic about the future.

16-12-2024
Daren Sammy. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has been appointed as the team's head coach for all formats, following his recent selection as Test head coach by Cricket West Indies (CWI). The announcement was made by CWI Director Miles Bascombe at the Quarterly Press Conference conducted in St. Vincent.

Sammy, who previously led the West Indies to two ICC Men's T20 World Cup victories, has served as head coach for the white-ball teams since May 2023. Effective from April next year, Sammy will also assume leadership of the Test team, succeeding Andre Coley at the end of the current World Test Championship cycle.

The West Indies currently rank last in the WTC25 standings, with a 24.24 percent points percentage, and have been eliminated from the final planned for Lord's next year. They will, however, face Pakistan in a two-match series from January 16 to 28, 2025. Following the announcement, Sammy expressed his honor and enthusiasm about his new role and the strategic direction outlined. The all-rounder boasts a notable playing record, including 38 Tests and 126 ODIs, underscoring his deep-seated experience in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

