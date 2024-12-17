Left Menu

Ademola Lookman Crowned African Footballer of the Year

Ademola Lookman was awarded African Footballer of the Year by CAF. The Nigeria forward scored a hat-trick for Atalanta in the Europa League final and propelled Nigeria to the AFCON final. He has a prolific scoring record with 17 goals last season and 11 this season.

Marrakech | Updated: 17-12-2024 01:54 IST
Ademola Lookman Crowned African Footballer of the Year
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Nigeria's forward, Ademola Lookman, clinched the title of African Footballer of the Year at the Confederation of African Football's prestigious awards ceremony held on Monday. At just 27 years old, Lookman delivered a stunning hat-trick performance as his Italian club, Atalanta, triumphed over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final held in Dublin this past May.

Earlier in the year, Lookman played a pivotal role in guiding Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in the Ivory Coast, netting three critical goals during the tournament. Born in London, he has showcased his football talents in the English Premier League with stints at Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City. His stellar performances continued at Atalanta, where he scored an impressive 17 goals last season and has already tallied 11 this campaign.

Lookman was selected over notable contenders including Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea, Simon Adingra from the Ivory Coast, and South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. The writing was crafted by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town and edited by Ken Ferris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

