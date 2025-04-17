Strengthening Maritime Ties: EUNAVFOR ATALANTA and Indian Navy Joint Exercise Proposal
This initiative aims to enhance cooperation and coordination between these major maritime forces.
Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, proposed a collaborative naval exercise with the Indian Navy to occur later this year. This announcement reflects the crucial role of enhanced maritime cooperation in maintaining security across the Western Indian Ocean and Red Sea regions.
Meeting with journalists at the European Union Delegation embassy in India, Vice Admiral Serrano recognized the Indian Navy as a significant actor in the region. He emphasized the importance of keeping the Indian Ocean free, open, sustainable, and inclusive, highlighting EUNAVFOR ATALANTA's role in safeguarding these waters' security.
In his proposal to Indian authorities, Vice Admiral Serrano expressed readiness for continued collaboration, suggesting an exercise in May, pending approval. His plan includes dispatching two ships to Mumbai to strengthen the already professional and effective coordination with the Indian Navy. This initiative underlines the ongoing commitment to robust maritime partnerships.
