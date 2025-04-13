Left Menu

Mateo Retegui Shines as Atalanta Triumphs Over Bologna

Mateo Retegui scored and assisted a goal, leading Atalanta to a 2-0 victory over Bologna, reviving their Champions League hopes. Atalanta moved to third in Serie A, two points ahead of Juventus. Retegui's early goal and assist helped secure the win, breaking Bologna's unbeaten streak since February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:05 IST
Mateo Retegui Shines as Atalanta Triumphs Over Bologna
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a thrilling Serie A encounter, Italy's center forward Mateo Retegui delivered a standout performance, leading Atalanta to a 2-0 victory over Bologna on Sunday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Atalanta and pushed them back to third place in the league rankings, vital for their Champions League aspirations.

Retegui, showcasing his offensive prowess, netted his league-leading 23rd goal and set up another, ensuring Atalanta remained a formidable contender in the race for a top-four finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025