Mateo Retegui Shines as Atalanta Triumphs Over Bologna
Mateo Retegui scored and assisted a goal, leading Atalanta to a 2-0 victory over Bologna, reviving their Champions League hopes. Atalanta moved to third in Serie A, two points ahead of Juventus. Retegui's early goal and assist helped secure the win, breaking Bologna's unbeaten streak since February.
In a thrilling Serie A encounter, Italy's center forward Mateo Retegui delivered a standout performance, leading Atalanta to a 2-0 victory over Bologna on Sunday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Atalanta and pushed them back to third place in the league rankings, vital for their Champions League aspirations.
Retegui, showcasing his offensive prowess, netted his league-leading 23rd goal and set up another, ensuring Atalanta remained a formidable contender in the race for a top-four finish.
