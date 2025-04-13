Mateo Retegui Shines as Atalanta Triumphs Over Bologna

In a thrilling Serie A encounter, Italy's center forward Mateo Retegui delivered a standout performance, leading Atalanta to a 2-0 victory over Bologna on Sunday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Atalanta and pushed them back to third place in the league rankings, vital for their Champions League aspirations.

Retegui, showcasing his offensive prowess, netted his league-leading 23rd goal and set up another, ensuring Atalanta remained a formidable contender in the race for a top-four finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)