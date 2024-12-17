Injury Woes: Hazlewood's Calf Scare Casts Doubt on Test Series

In a significant setback for Australia, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to undergo medical scans after experiencing a calf problem during the third Test against India in Brisbane. This issue threatens to undermine the host's bid to clinch the series, which remains tied at 1-1.

Hazlewood's presence on the field was cut short after he had been recalled following recovery from a side injury. The bowler managed just one over before being forced to speak with a team physio, following complaints of calf awareness that arose during pre-game warm-ups.

The morning of play saw India at 105 for five, chasing Australia's first innings total of 445 when rain interrupted the session. As the series hangs in the balance, Hazlewood's fitness assessment is eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)