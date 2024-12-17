Troubles at the Crease: Assessing Indian Batting Woes in Australia

The Indian cricket team is under scrutiny for its lackluster performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia, with renowned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling at the crease. The criticism is not just limited to these veterans; younger players such as Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also faltered, exhibiting a lack of the patience needed to succeed in Australian conditions.

The role of coaching and technical guidance has been called into question, as unresolved batting issues persist. Notably, Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet highlights the ongoing debate about the efficacy of the batting coach's role, while former players and coaches, like Devang Gandhi, emphasize the importance of mental resilience over technical adjustments at this level.

As Kohli continues to face challenges with deliveries outside the off-stump, solutions remain elusive. Suggestions point towards a more focused mental approach rather than solely relying on coaching interventions, indicating that even legendary players must adapt and refine their strategies amidst changing formats and conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)