Josh Hazlewood Out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Bowling Attack Weakens

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to be absent for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, having sustained a right calf strain. The injury, aggravated during the third Test in Brisbane, means Hazlewood will not participate in the upcoming matches.

The injury was revealed after Hazlewood bowled just one over and then left the field following a discussion with team officials, including captain Pat Cummins. This setback follows Hazlewood's recent recovery from a side strain, adding another challenge to his return to the team.

With Hazlewood's absence, fellow pacer Scot Boland is expected to return for the final Tests in Melbourne and Sydney. Australia's assistant coach, Daniel Vettori, acknowledged the impact of Hazlewood's injury but remained confident in Boland's abilities for the remaining matches.

