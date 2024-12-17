India to Host 2025 World Boxing Cup Final: A Milestone for Global Boxing
India will host the World Boxing Cup Final in 2025, supporting the World Boxing body. The event will coincide with the third World Boxing Congress for elections. This marks India's first international boxing event as part of the new governing body. BFI celebrates India's organizational role promoting Olympic boxing.
India is preparing to host the prestigious World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025, a significant endorsement of the breakaway World Boxing (WB) organization.
Simultaneously, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will organize the third World Boxing Congress, during which elections for the Presidency and Executive Board will take place.
This tournament will mark the first international event under the BFI's new affiliation with the WB, highlighting its commitment to sustaining boxing within the Olympic framework.
