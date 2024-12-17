Left Menu

Haryana Gladiators Set to Roar in Legend 90 League

The Haryana Gladiators, owned by Shubh Infra, are brimming with confidence as they prepare for the Legend 90 League in February 2025. Featuring a 90-ball cricket format, the league promises thrilling action with seven franchises and legendary players, enhancing fans' connection to the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:17 IST
Haryana Gladiators logo.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The newly formed Haryana Gladiators have announced their readiness for the upcoming Legend 90 League, scheduled for February 2025. The team's owners, Shubh Infra, see their franchise as formidable competitors in this trailblazing 90-ball cricket tournament.

Commenting on the team's prospects, Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra, articulated his confidence in the Gladiators' competitive edge, emphasizing the team's symbolic representation of Haryana's spirit. "The Gladiators embody more than athleticism—they're a beacon of local pride," he stated.

In concurrence, Sunny Sehgal, also a Director at Shubh Infra, stressed the meticulous planning behind assembling the team. "Our roaring lion logo symbolizes our resolve and ambition," he asserted, promising enthralling performances in the league.

The Legend 90 League aims to revolutionize cricket viewing with its unique format, assembling seven teams to feature 90 legendary players. The event recently attracted attention with its launch, attended by former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who also serves as its brand ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

