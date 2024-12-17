Haryana Gladiators Set to Roar in Legend 90 League

The newly formed Haryana Gladiators have announced their readiness for the upcoming Legend 90 League, scheduled for February 2025. The team's owners, Shubh Infra, see their franchise as formidable competitors in this trailblazing 90-ball cricket tournament.

Commenting on the team's prospects, Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra, articulated his confidence in the Gladiators' competitive edge, emphasizing the team's symbolic representation of Haryana's spirit. "The Gladiators embody more than athleticism—they're a beacon of local pride," he stated.

In concurrence, Sunny Sehgal, also a Director at Shubh Infra, stressed the meticulous planning behind assembling the team. "Our roaring lion logo symbolizes our resolve and ambition," he asserted, promising enthralling performances in the league.

The Legend 90 League aims to revolutionize cricket viewing with its unique format, assembling seven teams to feature 90 legendary players. The event recently attracted attention with its launch, attended by former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who also serves as its brand ambassador.

