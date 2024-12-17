India Secures Hosting Rights for World Boxing Cup Final and Congress 2025
The Boxing Federation of India has announced that India will host the World Boxing Cup Final and the World Boxing Congress in 2025. This achievement highlights India's growing stature in global boxing and its capability to manage prestigious sporting events, with preparations already underway for the November 2025 events.
India has scored a significant victory on the international boxing scene. On Tuesday, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) revealed that the country has clinched the hosting rights for the World Boxing Cup Final 2025 and the World Boxing Congress 2025. Scheduled for November, these events will thrust India into the global boxing spotlight.
The World Boxing Cup Final 2025 is set to be a fiercely contested event, wrapping up a series of World Boxing Cups held throughout the year. Renowned for showcasing top-tier talent, the tournament will see the finest boxers vie for career-defining victories and enhanced global rankings. Parallelly, the World Boxing Congress will convene key figures from the boxing fraternity to deliberate on pivotal updates and the sport's future direction.
Reacting to this development, BFI President Ajay Singh expressed immense pride. "It is a proud moment for India to be recognized by World Boxing," said Singh. He emphasized that this accolade not only demonstrates India's organizational prowess but also its dedication to keeping boxing a vital part of the Olympic movement. Preparations are already in progress to ensure that these prestigious events set new standards for international sports meets.
