Prithvi Shaw's Ongoing Struggles: A Tale of Talent and Turbolence

Prithvi Shaw, once considered a promising cricket talent, has been dropped from Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to continued struggles, both on and off the field. His recent performances and failed IPL bid. Shreyas Iyer will lead the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:51 IST
Prithvi Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

Out-of-favour Indian cricket opener Prithvi Shaw has been omitted from Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy as his fortunes continue to dwindle. Shaw was once viewed as a generational talent. The 25-year-old now finds himself asking, 'What more do I have to see?' as the tournament kicks off on December 21.

Following a forgettable season, Shaw was previously dropped during the Ranji Trophy league for fitness and disciplinary reasons. Despite a lackluster performance in the domestic circuit, including a few decent innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw remains determined to prove his worth. He recently took to Instagram to express his feelings and optimism about his future.

Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the 17-man squad for the first three fixtures of the tournament, while T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav is among the selected players. Mumbai's campaign will commence against Karnataka in Ahmedabad on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

