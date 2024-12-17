West Indies Triumph Over India in Thrilling Women's T20 Clash
West Indies clinched a dramatic nine-wicket victory against India in the second women's T20 International, leveling the series at 1-1. Captain Hayley Matthews' unbeaten 85 off 47 balls spearheaded the successful chase of 160, aided by Qiana Joseph's 38 and Shemaine Campbelle's 29 not out.
Hayley Matthews shone as the star performer, remaining unbeaten on 85 off 47 deliveries. Her stellar performance, combined with contributions from Qiana Joseph and Shemaine Campbelle, ensured a successful chase of India's 160-run target with 26 balls remaining.
India, opting to bat first, posted 159 for 9, with stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with a brisk 62. The West Indies' bowling attack shared the spoils, each grabbing two wickets to restrict India's innings.
