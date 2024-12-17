Left Menu

West Indies Triumph Over India in Thrilling Women's T20 Clash

West Indies clinched a dramatic nine-wicket victory against India in the second women's T20 International, leveling the series at 1-1. Captain Hayley Matthews' unbeaten 85 off 47 balls spearheaded the successful chase of 160, aided by Qiana Joseph's 38 and Shemaine Campbelle's 29 not out.

17-12-2024
In a riveting display of cricket, the West Indies women's team defeated India by nine wickets in the second T20 International, tying the series at 1-1.

Hayley Matthews shone as the star performer, remaining unbeaten on 85 off 47 deliveries. Her stellar performance, combined with contributions from Qiana Joseph and Shemaine Campbelle, ensured a successful chase of India's 160-run target with 26 balls remaining.

India, opting to bat first, posted 159 for 9, with stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with a brisk 62. The West Indies' bowling attack shared the spoils, each grabbing two wickets to restrict India's innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

