Historic Win: England Women's Decade-Long Wait for Test Victory Ends

England women's cricket team achieved a historic Test victory against South Africa, their first in a decade, by 286 runs. Key performances by Lauren Bell and Heather Knight contributed to the win. England set a target of 351 runs and bowled out South Africa for a mere 64 to secure the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:43 IST
England's women's cricket team celebrated a historic win as they secured their first Test victory in a decade, overpowering South Africa with a 286-run triumph in Bloemfontein.

A stellar performance from pace bowler Lauren Bell, who took 4-49 and 4-27 across both innings, demonstrated England's bowling prowess. Supported by Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Filer, the team bowled out South Africa in just 19.4 overs.

Heather Knight led the attack with a spirited 90 runs, while Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt's partnership was crucial. South African bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba's efforts were notable, yet England's dominance was unshakeable.

