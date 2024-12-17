Historic Win: England Women's Decade-Long Wait for Test Victory Ends

England's women's cricket team celebrated a historic win as they secured their first Test victory in a decade, overpowering South Africa with a 286-run triumph in Bloemfontein.

A stellar performance from pace bowler Lauren Bell, who took 4-49 and 4-27 across both innings, demonstrated England's bowling prowess. Supported by Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Filer, the team bowled out South Africa in just 19.4 overs.

Heather Knight led the attack with a spirited 90 runs, while Maia Bouchier and Nat Sciver-Brunt's partnership was crucial. South African bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba's efforts were notable, yet England's dominance was unshakeable.

