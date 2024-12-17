Left Menu

Simran Shaikh: The Shining Star of WPL 2025 Auction with Rs 1.9 Crore Bid

Uncapped batter Simran Shaikh aims to break into the Indian women's cricket team after being signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.9 crore at the WPL 2025 auction. Her aspiration to meet Virat Kohli and represent India fuels her drive, supported wholeheartedly by her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:56 IST
Simran Shaikh. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, uncapped cricketer Simran Shaikh expressed her ambition to join the Indian women's cricket team, following her record-breaking acquisition by Gujarat Giants for an astounding Rs 1.9 crore at the WPL 2025 auction. This feat establishes her as the most expensive player for the upcoming Women's Premier League season.

Amidst jubilant celebrations in Dharavi, Simran received a warm welcome from family and locals, highlighting her pride and happiness as this season's top WPL auction buy. She credited her hard work and familial support for this achievement, revealing her dreams of donning the Indian jersey.

In conversation with ANI, Simran shared her aspirations and admiration for Virat Kohli, along with the responsibility to honor Gujarat Giants' investment. Her parents expressed immense pride, acknowledging the cultural challenges she overcame. Commencing with a base price of Rs 5 lakh, Simran faced a fierce bidding war, eventually being snagged by Gujarat for Rs 1.9 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

