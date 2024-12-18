Left Menu

Weather Strikes as India-Australia Test Leans Towards a Draw

The third Test between India and Australia faces a likely draw due to persistent rainy weather, turning the game at the Gabba into a weather-affected affair. Both teams faced numerous interruptions, with India's batting lineup struggling, and their bowling heavily reliant on Jasprit Bumrah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:53 IST
Weather Strikes as India-Australia Test Leans Towards a Draw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rain and lightning caused only 24 balls of play on the fifth day of the third Test between India and Australia, pointing towards an uneventful draw.

Forecasts of adverse weather conditions were posted following India's dismissal for 260, granting Australia a 185-run lead after Akash Deep's contribution with standout partner Jasprit Bumrah.

The weather played a pivotal role, impacting four out of five days, with only day two proceeding without disruptions. India, yet to find form in batting, and overly dependent on Jasprit Bumrah for bowling, face challenges ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024