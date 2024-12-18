Weather Strikes as India-Australia Test Leans Towards a Draw

Rain and lightning caused only 24 balls of play on the fifth day of the third Test between India and Australia, pointing towards an uneventful draw.

Forecasts of adverse weather conditions were posted following India's dismissal for 260, granting Australia a 185-run lead after Akash Deep's contribution with standout partner Jasprit Bumrah.

The weather played a pivotal role, impacting four out of five days, with only day two proceeding without disruptions. India, yet to find form in batting, and overly dependent on Jasprit Bumrah for bowling, face challenges ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

