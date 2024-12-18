Left Menu

Rain Sets the Stage for a Thrilling Cricket Finale

India and Australia face off in a tense climax as rains interrupt the third Test. Australia's bold declaration heightens suspense, and India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, showcase their skills. With both teams on edge, unpredictable weather adds another layer of excitement to the match.

Updated: 18-12-2024 10:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rain clouds loomed over the highly anticipated third Test match between India and Australia, creating a tense atmosphere on day five. India, trailing by 275 runs, were 8 for no loss at tea, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the crease as rain forced an early break.

Australia, exhibiting strategic audacity, declared their second innings at 89 for seven after just 18 overs. This unexpected move by skipper Pat Cummins set the stage for a potential two-way result in over 50 remaining overs.

India's pace attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah with figures of 3/18, along with crucial contributions from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, kept the game in balance. The nail-biting contest saw interruptions due to rain, adding drama to an already thrilling encounter.

