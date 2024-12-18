India vs Australia: Thrilling Day Five Test Scoreboard Unveiled
On day five of the third Test, Australia scored 445 in the first innings. India's innings concluded at 260 runs. In their second innings, Australia declared at 89 runs. India's response stood at 8 runs with no loss. The match witnessed remarkable bowling performances from both sides.
The fifth day of the third cricket Test match between India and Australia showcased intense competition, with Australia initially scoring 445 runs in their first innings. The Indian team followed up with a total of 260 runs following a determined batting effort.
Australia's second innings wrapped up briskly, declaring at 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Top performers included Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who notably contributed to checking Australia's run rates.
In response, India commenced their second innings, managing 8 runs for no loss within just 2.1 overs. The action-packed day highlighted standout bowling and tactical plays from both teams, promising an enthralling continuation.
