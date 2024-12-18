Simona Halep's Resurgence: Australian Open Wildcard Boosts Comeback Hopes

Simona Halep, once the world's top-ranked tennis player, is set to make her career resurgence at the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard for the qualifying rounds. The decision comes after Halep's doping ban was cut from four years to nine months upon her appeal this year.

Suspended in October 2022, Halep was banned for using the prohibited substance roxadustat, a claim she denies. She returned to competition in Miami in March and played her latest match in Hong Kong, following which she expressed her enthusiasm for returning to Australia to compete.

The Australian Open holds significant value for Halep, who fondly remembers her performances there, notably as the 2018 runner-up. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of former champion Lleyton Hewitt, also received a wildcard, hoping to impress at the Melbourne tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)