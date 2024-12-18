Left Menu

Simona Halep's Resurgence: Australian Open Wildcard Boosts Comeback Hopes

Former world number one tennis player Simona Halep aims to revitalize her career at the Australian Open with a wildcard entry after a doping ban. Halep's suspension was reduced from four years to nine months, and she is eager to compete after her ranking plummeted due to the ban.

Simona Halep

Simona Halep, once the world's top-ranked tennis player, is set to make her career resurgence at the Australian Open after receiving a wildcard for the qualifying rounds. The decision comes after Halep's doping ban was cut from four years to nine months upon her appeal this year.

Suspended in October 2022, Halep was banned for using the prohibited substance roxadustat, a claim she denies. She returned to competition in Miami in March and played her latest match in Hong Kong, following which she expressed her enthusiasm for returning to Australia to compete.

The Australian Open holds significant value for Halep, who fondly remembers her performances there, notably as the 2018 runner-up. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of former champion Lleyton Hewitt, also received a wildcard, hoping to impress at the Melbourne tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

