Rohit Sharma's Steadfast Resolve Shines in Brisbane Test Draw
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflects positively on his team's tenacity during the drawn Brisbane Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, showcasing resilience despite weather disruptions. The performance serves as a confidence boost ahead of their next clash in Melbourne, with a focus on adapting to different conditions.
- Country:
- Australia
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma highlighted his team's unwavering tenacity during the drawn Brisbane Test against Australia, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Despite persistent rain interruptions that turned the match into a stalemate, Sharma emphasized the Indian side's resolve not to concede easily under pressure.
During the post-match conference, Sharma reflected on the missed opportunity to chase down a 270-280 run target in 50 overs, attributing the outcome to the team's enduring fighting spirit. He cited this as part of their long-standing mindset, aiming to maintain intensity in adverse circumstances and extract quick wickets from opponents.
The drawn match, which saw Australian captain Pat Cummins declare boldly at 89/7, sets the stage for India to tackle the Melbourne Test with renewed vigor. Sharma noted that the strong stand taken by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul amid challenging conditions offers a boost of confidence, underscoring the importance of strategic adaptation to the distinctive Melbourne pitch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
