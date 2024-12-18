Highlights from the Sports World: Key Updates and Surprises

This week's sports news brings multiple stories of note, including a focus on NFL and college football shifts. Patrick Mahomes is hoping to play despite a recent injury, while the Texans welcome back Kenyon Green from injured reserve.

The Ivy League will finally enter the fray in FCS playoffs by 2025, allowing their champion to vie for national glory. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox's stadium has been rebranded as Rate Field, marking another change in sports landscapes.

Notable player updates include Nick Chubb being placed on injured reserve, Herschel Walker's diplomatic appointment, and Becky Sauerbrunn retiring from soccer. Additionally, Wake Forest has hired Jake Dickert, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the NBA Cup title.

