Canada Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine Peace

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed Canada's support for Ukraine in achieving lasting peace. Carney's office confirmed the conversation between the leaders, emphasizing that lasting peace requires Ukraine's involvement at negotiation tables. Zelenskiy also congratulated Carney on his election victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 01-05-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 05:02 IST
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reiterating Canada's support for Ukraine's pursuit of enduring peace and security, according to Carney's office.

Carney and Zelenskiy discussed how essential it is for Ukraine to be involved in peace negotiations to achieve a long-lasting resolution.

The discussion coincided with Zelenskiy congratulating Carney on his recent election victory, strengthening ties between the two world leaders.

