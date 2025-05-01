Senate Stalemate: GOP Division Over Trump's Global Tariffs

In a narrow decision, Senate Republicans voted down a Democratic resolution that aimed to halt President Trump's contentious global tariffs. This move grants a slight victory to Trump, who introduced the tariffs earlier this month, only to temporarily lift them after a market upset.

The tied 49-49 vote follows a previous Senate approval to curb Trump's tariff authority over Canada. Despite the failure, Democrats sought to bring Republicans' positions to the forefront, emphasizing the need to reassert congressional influence over trade decisions.

While some GOP members voiced support for the resolution as a critique of Trump's trade policies, others dismissed it as politically motivated. The economic implications of Trump's tariffs, especially on allies like Canada, remain a pressing concern as markets show vulnerability to recession.

(With inputs from agencies.)