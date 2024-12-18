Left Menu

Cricket Icon Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement, Honored by Peers

Former cricketer Monty Panesar praised Ravichandran Ashwin's illustrious career as one of India's greatest spinners. Ashwin's unexpected retirement announcement, alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma, followed an emotional moment between Ashwin and Virat Kohli. With record-breaking achievements, Ashwin's impact on Indian cricket remains unparalleled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:56 IST
Monty Panesar. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • England

In a momentous announcement that surprised fans and the cricketing community, Ravichandran Ashwin declared his retirement from international cricket, accompanied by India's captain Rohit Sharma. The revelation came after cameras captured a poignant embrace between Ashwin and teammate Virat Kohli, sparking widespread speculation about a major development.

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar hailed Ashwin as one of the sport's greatest off-spinners, emphasizing his significant contributions to India's success on the field. Panesar commended Ashwin's ability to deliver match-winning spells, attributing his innovative techniques and adaptability to his impressive career.

Ashwin's career, which began with his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, boasts remarkable statistics. Over 106 Tests, he garnered 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and amassed 3,503 runs. His record-shattering performance in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he claimed 29 wickets, further cements his legacy in cricket's annals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

