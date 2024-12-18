Left Menu

Tom Abell Shines in Lanka T10: Batsman Praises Jaffna Titans and Rising Star

England cricketer Tom Abell showcases impressive form in the Lanka T10 Super League, praising Jaffna Titans' team dynamics and young talent Treveen Mathews. Injuries have shifted his focus solely to batting, highlighting the straightforward nature of T10 cricket compared to T20.

Jaffna Titans' Tom Abell. (Picture: Lanka T10 Super League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

England cricketer Tom Abell has been making waves with his batting prowess in the ongoing Lanka T10 Super League at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Representing the Jaffna Titans, Abell stated the essence of T10 is brisk scoring, contrasting it with T20's nuanced gameplay.

Abell, who has faced challenges with injuries, now concentrates primarily on his batting, expressing how his bowling opportunities have dwindled. Despite enjoying bowling, he remains committed to his role as a batsman for now. Abell credited the coaching staff for assembling a well-balanced team.

The 30-year-old also commended young talent Treveen Mathews, who has impressed in the tournament's inaugural edition. "Mathews has been incredible," said Abell, highlighting the young player's skills and contribution to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

