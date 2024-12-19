Left Menu

Sergio Perez's Shocking Exit: The End of Red Bull Era

Sergio Perez has parted ways with Red Bull, despite a contract until 2026. The driver, who joined in 2021, contributed significantly to the team's successes but faced scrutiny over his performance. With a disappointing season behind him, Perez expressed gratitude and hinted at future endeavours.

Updated: 19-12-2024 00:41 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Sergio Perez has announced his departure from Red Bull Racing, effective immediately. The seasoned driver and the Formula One team reached a mutual agreement to part ways, as revealed in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Perez, who helped Red Bull secure two Constructors' Championship titles, faced mounting pressure after a challenging season that saw him finish eighth in the standings. His performance, which lagged significantly behind teammate Max Verstappen's, left his position in jeopardy despite a contract extension earlier this year.

Reports suggest that New Zealand's Liam Lawson may take Perez's place, as Red Bull plans to reveal their line-up soon. Team Principal Christian Horner praised Perez for his contributions, acknowledging the vital role he played in the team's recent successes.

