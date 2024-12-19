Sergio Perez's Shocking Exit: The End of Red Bull Era

In a surprising turn of events, Sergio Perez has announced his departure from Red Bull Racing, effective immediately. The seasoned driver and the Formula One team reached a mutual agreement to part ways, as revealed in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Perez, who helped Red Bull secure two Constructors' Championship titles, faced mounting pressure after a challenging season that saw him finish eighth in the standings. His performance, which lagged significantly behind teammate Max Verstappen's, left his position in jeopardy despite a contract extension earlier this year.

Reports suggest that New Zealand's Liam Lawson may take Perez's place, as Red Bull plans to reveal their line-up soon. Team Principal Christian Horner praised Perez for his contributions, acknowledging the vital role he played in the team's recent successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)