Liam Lawson's Tenacious Comeback: From Red Bull Setback to Revitalized Spirit

Liam Lawson, after being dropped from Red Bull's main Formula One team, is making a strong comeback with Racing Bulls. Despite not scoring in four races, Lawson shows resilience and a restored spirit, impressing team boss Peter Bayer with his positive attitude and familiarity with the team setup.

Jeddah | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Liam Lawson, the New Zealand Formula One driver, is bouncing back after a brief stint with Red Bull's main team. Lawson was promoted earlier from Racing Bulls when Red Bull replaced under-performing Sergio Perez but was soon switched back after only two races, trading places with Yuki Tsunoda.

As the Saudi Grand Prix unfolded, Racing Bulls' CEO, Peter Bayer, expressed optimism despite Lawson's current lack of points in four races. "Initially, Liam seemed down after the swift changes," Bayer remarked, concerning Lawson's demeanor following his return to the Faenza-based team.

Bayer noted Lawson's quick adjustment, attributing it to his familiarity with the team's environment. "He's regained his racing spirit and humour," Bayer noted, emphasizing Lawson's transformation and the team's renewed confidence in his abilities.

