Ruben Love Set to Miss 2025 Super Rugby Start Due to Surgery

Ruben Love, New Zealand's Hurricanes fullback, will miss the beginning of the 2025 Super Rugby season after undergoing ankle surgery. His impressive 2024 performance earned him an All Blacks debut; however, he will be sidelined for four months. The Hurricanes face the Canterbury Crusaders in their opening game.

Ruben Love, fullback for New Zealand's Wellington Hurricanes, will be unable to start the 2025 Super Rugby season due to ankle surgery. Love was a standout performer last season, securing an All Blacks cap.

Despite managing his injury during the last campaign, the 23-year-old will now be sidelined for three to four months. Love expressed optimism about returning to full fitness next year to represent the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes, who topped last season's regular standings but fell in the playoff semi-finals, will kick off their 2025 campaign against the Canterbury Crusaders on February 14 in Christchurch.

