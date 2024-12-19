Ian Healy’s Timely Advice as Australian Batters Struggle Ahead of Boxing Day Test

As the crucial Boxing Day Test against India looms, Ian Healy, the esteemed former wicketkeeper, has called attention to the alarming form slump of Australia's key top-three batters. Healy offered constructive criticism, urging Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Marnus Labuschagne to return to the fundamentals.

Australia's first innings in the rain-affected third Test in Brisbane saw monumental centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, delivering a total of 445 runs. However, the side saw a shocking collapse in the subsequent innings, declaring at a mere 89 for 7. The match concluded in a draw, leaving the series evenly poised at 1-1.

Healy's insight stressed the Melbourne Test as a potential turnaround point for the struggling trio, especially given the anticipated stability of the pitch. Citing the need for a mental reset and simplified approach, Healy stressed, "They’ve got to see the ball and hit it; that clarity is critical." Maintaining hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy hinges on their revival in Melbourne.

