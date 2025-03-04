Steve Smith's Gritty Knock Leads Australia in Challenging Semifinal
Indian bowlers faced tough competition from Australia's Steve Smith and Alex Carey during the Champions Trophy semifinal. Despite Smith's resilient 73 and Carey's 61, Australia's batting suffered due to hasty dismissals, concluding at 264 all out. India's disciplined effort restricted Australia's potential for a bigger total.
In an intense Champions Trophy semifinal, Indian bowlers contended with strong performances from Australia's Steve Smith and Alex Carey. Australia's innings closed at 264 all out, slightly below par, after a mix of steady plays and reckless outs.
Smith, the Australian captain, anchored their batting lineup with a steady 73, forming crucial partnerships that unfortunately did not evolve into bigger scores due to dismissals at critical junctures. Smith, steadfast and calculated, was ultimately bowled out during a miscalculated full toss swing.
The competitive match saw a determined Indian team focus on maintaining pressure, successfully keeping the Australians' score from exceeding 300. India remains hopeful yet cautious, facing a challenging chase in their bid for a place in the finals.
