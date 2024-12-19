Ashwin Bids Adieu to International Cricket Mid-Test Series

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's notable off-spinner, has retired from international cricket in the midst of the Test series against Australia. The announcement came as a surprise, especially with India locked 1-1 after three Tests.

Ashwin made a discreet return to Chennai on Thursday morning, avoiding the media, as he was escorted by local officials amidst enthusiastic fans capturing photos. Although his international journey concludes, Ashwin will remain active in club cricket, notably in the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings.

Ashwin departs as India's second-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, securing 537 wickets across 106 matches. Notably, he contributed to India's triumphs in the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. In a personal address to teammates, Ashwin expressed his availability for support and reaffirmed his passion for cricket, promising to keep playing at the club level.

(With inputs from agencies.)