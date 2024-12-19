Ashwin Bids Adieu to International Cricket Mid-Test Series
Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket, leaving midway through the Test series against Australia. He returned to Chennai quietly and will continue playing club cricket, including the IPL. The second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India, Ashwin reminisced on his international career highlights.
Ravichandran Ashwin, India's notable off-spinner, has retired from international cricket in the midst of the Test series against Australia. The announcement came as a surprise, especially with India locked 1-1 after three Tests.
Ashwin made a discreet return to Chennai on Thursday morning, avoiding the media, as he was escorted by local officials amidst enthusiastic fans capturing photos. Although his international journey concludes, Ashwin will remain active in club cricket, notably in the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings.
Ashwin departs as India's second-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, securing 537 wickets across 106 matches. Notably, he contributed to India's triumphs in the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. In a personal address to teammates, Ashwin expressed his availability for support and reaffirmed his passion for cricket, promising to keep playing at the club level.
