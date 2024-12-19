Left Menu

Ashwin's Surprising Exit: Cricket Legend Bids Farewell

Cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin announced unexpected retirement during a Test series in Australia. Ashwin, 38, cited an 'instinctive' decision with no regrets. Despite not achieving captaincy, he remains content with his career accomplishments. Ashwin plans to continue playing club cricket, including rejoining Chennai Super Kings for IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning development, renowned cricket player Ravichandran Ashwin retired mid-series during India's clash with Australia. The 38-year-old spin wizard, who amassed 765 international wickets, expressed his contentment, referring to his decision as 'instinctive' with 'zero regrets'. His surprise return to Chennai was met with a warm reception, although he skipped media interactions at the airport.

Once home, Ashwin spoke candidly about his choice to step away from international cricket while in discussions with family and reporters. Despite never captaining the national team, Ashwin revealed no regrets, appreciating his noteworthy career. He emphasized his feelings of relief and satisfaction with his decision to retire after day four of the Brisbane Test.

Ashwin remains excited to continue club cricket, particularly with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, underlining that he still harbors a passion for the sport. Throughout his 14-year career, he has been part of crucial wins, including the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. His legacy in Indian cricket is both rich and inspiring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

