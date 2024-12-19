Ravichandran Ashwin: Bowing Out with Unforgettable Memories

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin, an indomitable off-spinner on the field, recently announced his retirement, marking the end of a celebrated international career after the Brisbane Test against Australia.

Footage released by the BCCI captured Ashwin sharing bowling lessons with his support staff, showcasing his jovial side off the pitch.

With 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, Ashwin retires as India's second-highest Test wicket-taker, only behind Anil Kumble, leaving behind a rich legacy and many treasured memories from the dressing room.

