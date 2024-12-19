Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin: Bowing Out with Unforgettable Memories

Ravichandran Ashwin, a renowned Indian off-spin bowler, recently retired from international cricket. Known for his playful nature in the dressing room, Ashwin leaves behind a legacy with 537 Test wickets. His retirement announcement highlighted his cherished moments with teammates and a desire to continue playing at the club level.

Updated: 19-12-2024 14:25 IST
Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin, an indomitable off-spinner on the field, recently announced his retirement, marking the end of a celebrated international career after the Brisbane Test against Australia.

Footage released by the BCCI captured Ashwin sharing bowling lessons with his support staff, showcasing his jovial side off the pitch.

With 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, Ashwin retires as India's second-highest Test wicket-taker, only behind Anil Kumble, leaving behind a rich legacy and many treasured memories from the dressing room.

(With inputs from agencies.)

